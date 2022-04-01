American Tower Corporation [AMT] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $281

American Tower Corporation [NYSE: AMT] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $254.07 during the day while it closed the day at $251.22. The company report on March 29, 2022 that American Tower Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced the pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2032 in aggregate principal amounts of $650.0 million and $650.0 million, respectively. The 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 3.650% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.517% of their face value. The 2032 notes will have an interest rate of 4.050% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.491% of their face value.

The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $1,282.6 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. American Tower intends to use the net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness under its $6.0 billion senior unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility, as amended and restated in December 2021, its $4.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, as amended and restated in December 2021, and its $3.0 billion unsecured term loan entered into in December 2021.

American Tower Corporation stock has also gained 6.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMT stock has declined by -13.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.35% and lost -14.11% year-on date.

The market cap for AMT stock reached $112.05 billion, with 455.55 million shares outstanding and 454.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, AMT reached a trading volume of 3308571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Tower Corporation [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $292.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $285 to $271. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $271, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation is set at 5.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 95.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AMT stock trade performance evaluation

American Tower Corporation [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.68. With this latest performance, AMT shares gained by 8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for American Tower Corporation [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 239.48, while it was recorded at 247.67 for the last single week of trading, and 267.68 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.81 and a Gross Margin at +46.41. American Tower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

American Tower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Tower Corporation [AMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation go to 16.01%.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104,380 million, or 93.50% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,157,936, which is approximately 0.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,636,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.19 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.94 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly 5.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,020 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation [NYSE:AMT] by around 20,686,561 shares. Additionally, 617 investors decreased positions by around 15,994,141 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 379,391,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,072,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,856,623 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,447,454 shares during the same period.