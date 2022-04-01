American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Revenue clocked in at $5.01 billion, down -31.91% YTD: What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.54%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Aerie Flips the Social Media Algorithm Positive for Spring 2022.

Brand that set the industry standard for no retouching and body positivity introduces the evolution of the #AerieREAL movement by bringing happiness to the social media scroll.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the evolution of #AerieREAL focused on sharing positive messages across feeds to help create a safe and happy place for content consumption–extinguishing the negative impact of social media. Building upon the brand’s values of power, positivity and no retouching, Aerie is amplifying its mission and expanding its community by tapping into new influential voices also rooted in positivity: Alisha Boe, Carlacia Grant Erika Priscilla and Elyse Myers, long-term brand partners, Aly Raisman, Hannah Schlenker and Kelsea Ballerini, Aerie’s Changemakers, and brand ambassadors.

Over the last 12 months, AEO stock dropped by -41.04%. The one-year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.66. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.93 billion, with 168.44 million shares outstanding and 157.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, AEO stock reached a trading volume of 3601897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $29.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $31 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $32, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AEO stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 42 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -15.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.56, while it was recorded at 17.63 for the last single week of trading, and 26.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +36.51. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 9.88%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,370 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,139,671, which is approximately 0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 21,593,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.68 million in AEO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $371.86 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -4.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 17,170,076 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 13,689,079 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 152,594,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,453,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,921,441 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,333,950 shares during the same period.