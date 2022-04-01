Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] Stock trading around $9.54 per share: What’s Next?

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: AMBC] price surged by 10.54 percent to reach at $0.91. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Ambac Authorizes Share Repurchase Program.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac” or “AFG”), a financial services holding company, announces that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, under which Ambac may opportunistically repurchase up to $20 million of the Company’s common shares at management’s discretion over the period ending on March 31, 2024.

Under the share repurchase program, shares may be repurchased from time to time in the open market or negotiated transactions at prevailing market rates, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. There is no guarantee as to the exact number or value of shares that will be repurchased by the company, and the company may discontinue repurchases at any time that management determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of share repurchases under the share repurchase program will depend on several factors, including the company’s stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions and applicable legal requirements.

A sum of 3551196 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 925.02K shares. Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $10.26 and dropped to a low of $9.25 until finishing in the latest session at $9.54.

The one-year AMBC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.0. The average equity rating for AMBC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBC shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $27 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2016, representing the official price target for Ambac Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $27, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on AMBC stock. On August 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for AMBC shares from 25 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambac Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

AMBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.03. With this latest performance, AMBC shares dropped by -21.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.49 for Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.08, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 14.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambac Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.02. Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.22.

AMBC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambac Financial Group Inc. go to 11.00%.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $323 million, or 82.40% of AMBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,453,584, which is approximately 2.003% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,981,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.99 million in AMBC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $17.78 million in AMBC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambac Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Ambac Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:AMBC] by around 3,583,224 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,395,487 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 31,394,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,372,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 992,209 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,346,235 shares during the same period.