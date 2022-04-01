3M Company [MMM] fell -16.19% so far this year. What now?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] traded at a low on 03/31/22, posting a -1.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $148.88. The company report on March 30, 2022 that MINCO CAPITAL ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID.

Minco Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “Minco Capital”) (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQX: MGHCF) (FSE: MI5) today announced that it has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) to purchase for cancellation, during the 12-month period starting April 01, 2022, up to 2,300,000 or 5% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares. The program will end on March 31, 2023, unless the maximum amount of Common Shares are purchased before then or Minco Capital provides earlier notice of termination. Purchases will be made on the TSXV and alternative exchanges at the market price at the time of acquisition. Payment for the shares will be in accordance with TSXV policies. The Company reserves the right to terminate the NCIB earlier if it feels it is appropriate to do so.

Minco Capital believes that the market price of its Common Shares may not reflect their underlying value and the Board of Directors has authorized this initiative because, in the Board’s opinion, the proposed purchase of Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB constitutes an appropriate use of Minco Capital’s funds, and the repurchase of its Common Shares are expected to benefit all remaining shareholders by increasing their equity interest in the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3193488 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 3M Company stands at 1.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for MMM stock reached $83.90 billion, with 575.10 million shares outstanding and 568.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, MMM reached a trading volume of 3193488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 3M Company [MMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $168.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $184 to $173. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $147, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on MMM stock. On February 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MMM shares from 180 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 34.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MMM stock performed recently?

3M Company [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.25 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.25, while it was recorded at 150.46 for the last single week of trading, and 178.07 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.29 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.54.

3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for 3M Company [MMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 7.15%.

Insider trade positions for 3M Company [MMM]

There are presently around $58,288 million, or 68.90% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,240,763, which is approximately 0.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,810,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.69 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly 1.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,115 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 14,405,673 shares. Additionally, 1,034 investors decreased positions by around 17,628,922 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 352,881,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,916,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 250 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,982,029 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 1,530,568 shares during the same period.