Wolfe Research slashes price target on UDR Inc. [UDR] – find out why.

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] slipped around -1.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $58.02 at the close of the session, down -2.52%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that UDR Prices Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $406 million, all of which are being offered in connection with the forward sale agreements described below.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

UDR Inc. stock is now -3.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UDR Stock saw the intraday high of $58.17 and lowest of $57.555 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.06, which means current price is +10.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, UDR reached a trading volume of 4439809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UDR Inc. [UDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $62.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price from $58 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 82.67.

How has UDR stock performed recently?

UDR Inc. [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.49 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.27, while it was recorded at 57.84 for the last single week of trading, and 55.12 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for UDR Inc. [UDR]

There are presently around $19,096 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,274,114, which is approximately 3.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 42,853,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.07 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly 9.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 36,059,108 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 18,100,903 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 266,671,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,831,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,175,463 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,659,742 shares during the same period.