why TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.50

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ: MEDS] traded at a high on 03/29/22, posting a 11.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.62. The company report on March 28, 2022 that TRxADE HEALTH Reports Year End 2021 Financial Results.

Continues Nationwide Expansion of Breakthrough Digital Healthcare Services IT Platform.

TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS)(“TRxADE”, “TRxADE HEALTH” or the “Company”), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended (FY) December 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18235862 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stands at 12.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.75%.

The market cap for MEDS stock reached $21.72 million, with 8.16 million shares outstanding and 3.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 83.83K shares, MEDS reached a trading volume of 18235862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEDS shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has MEDS stock performed recently?

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.44. With this latest performance, MEDS shares gained by 48.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.40 for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Insider trade positions for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.00% of MEDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEDS stocks are: NATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 226,553, which is approximately -18.419% of the company’s market cap and around 59.42% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 170,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in MEDS stocks shares; and RIDGEWOOD INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $0.22 million in MEDS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ:MEDS] by around 187,767 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 71,340 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 384,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 643,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEDS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,286 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 19,925 shares during the same period.