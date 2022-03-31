why NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.55

NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEO] closed the trading session at $12.49 on 03/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.00, while the highest price level was $13.25. The company report on March 28, 2022 that NeoGenomics Announces CEO Departure and Initiates CEO Search.

Board Appoints Executive Chair and Interim Office of the CEO.

Anticipates First Quarter Results Below Guidance and Withdraws 2022 Guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.39 percent and weekly performance of -29.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, NEO reached to a volume of 20031585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEO shares is $31.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for NeoGenomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $25 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for NeoGenomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on NEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoGenomics Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10.

NEO stock trade performance evaluation

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.07. With this latest performance, NEO shares dropped by -41.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.14 for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.86, while it was recorded at 16.64 for the last single week of trading, and 36.43 for the last 200 days.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.66 and a Gross Margin at +37.08. NeoGenomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57.

NeoGenomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoGenomics Inc. go to 12.30%.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,116 million, or 97.10% of NEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,328,254, which is approximately 3.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,856,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.72 million in NEO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $196.92 million in NEO stock with ownership of nearly 45.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoGenomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ:NEO] by around 10,080,421 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 8,198,998 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 100,676,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,956,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,416,349 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,636,900 shares during the same period.