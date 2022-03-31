why Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $422.61

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] gained 9.58% on the last trading session, reaching $376.92 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2022 that lululemon athletica inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results; Board of Directors Authorizes $1.0 Billion Stock Repurchase Program.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 23% to $2.1 billionComparable sales increased 22%Diluted EPS of $3.36, Adjusted EPS of $3.37.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 30, 2022.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. represents 129.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.28 billion with the latest information. LULU stock price has been found in the range of $358.57 to $389.145.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, LULU reached a trading volume of 8068747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $422.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $523 to $491. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $435, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on LULU stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LULU shares from 410 to 420.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 15.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 44.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for LULU stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.42. With this latest performance, LULU shares gained by 19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.93 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 318.26, while it was recorded at 338.31 for the last single week of trading, and 383.62 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.53 and a Gross Margin at +55.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.38.

Return on Total Capital for LULU is now 26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.22. Additionally, LULU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] managed to generate an average of $23,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 26.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]

There are presently around $36,765 million, or 88.10% of LULU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,691,578, which is approximately -0.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,611,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in LULU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.39 billion in LULU stock with ownership of nearly -19.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 597 institutional holders increased their position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ:LULU] by around 7,237,121 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 7,592,612 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 92,055,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,884,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LULU stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,599,136 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 364,892 shares during the same period.