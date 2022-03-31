why Datadog Inc. [DDOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $206.75

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.55%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock rose by 100.87%. The one-year Datadog Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.83. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.57 billion, with 311.85 million shares outstanding and 240.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 6681428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $206.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 10.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 182.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.97, while it was recorded at 150.05 for the last single week of trading, and 144.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

DDOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 54.80%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,729 million, or 79.20% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,169,517, which is approximately 7.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,708,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.31 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -18.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 32,516,156 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 24,728,331 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 148,507,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,751,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,991,246 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,307,750 shares during the same period.