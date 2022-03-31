why Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.67

Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ: ALTO] traded at a low on 03/30/22, posting a -2.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.83. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Increased Net Sales 128% to $385 Million and Gross Profit 209% to $42 Million in Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020.

Improved Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to $35 Million from Net Loss of $21 Million and Adjusted EBITDA 168% to $43 Million in Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3766673 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at 7.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for ALTO stock reached $492.72 million, with 71.39 million shares outstanding and 70.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, ALTO reached a trading volume of 3766673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTO shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alto Ingredients Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALTO in the course of the last twelve months was 47.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has ALTO stock performed recently?

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.81. With this latest performance, ALTO shares gained by 16.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.41 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Alto Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.25.

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alto Ingredients Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alto Ingredients Inc. [ALTO]

There are presently around $295 million, or 59.10% of ALTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,287,599, which is approximately -2.463% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,486,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.27 million in ALTO stocks shares; and COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $27.38 million in ALTO stock with ownership of nearly -27.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alto Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Alto Ingredients Inc. [NASDAQ:ALTO] by around 10,339,129 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 9,299,171 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 22,750,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,389,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,982,905 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 846,404 shares during the same period.