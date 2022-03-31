why Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.83

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.2849 during the day while it closed the day at $0.24. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Agile Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Twirla Demand Grows with Cycles Dispensed and Total Prescriptions (TRx) Up 35% and 33% Respectively in Fourth Quarter 2021 vs Third Quarter 2021.

New Twirla Connected TV Commercial Expected to launch in April 2022 and Contribute to Further Demand Growth.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -9.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGRX stock has declined by -52.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.78% and lost -50.85% year-on date.

The market cap for AGRX stock reached $30.42 million, with 121.40 million shares outstanding and 98.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, AGRX reached a trading volume of 14088088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

AGRX stock trade performance evaluation

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -20.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.40 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2971, while it was recorded at 0.2599 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7621 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6549.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.50. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6922.96.

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -87.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.49. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,851,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 34.40% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,294,485, which is approximately 33.76% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,494,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 million in AGRX stocks shares; and INVESTOR AB, currently with $0.91 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 8,461,996 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,627,863 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 26,564,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,653,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,508 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 579,680 shares during the same period.