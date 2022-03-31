Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] traded at a low on 03/30/22, posting a -2.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.66. The company report on March 7, 2022 that BSN SPORTS AND UNDER ARMOUR LAUNCH “WOMEN OF WILL WOMENAR SERIES” IN RECOGNITION OF WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH.

— Free Four-Part Series to Begin on March 9th including Under Armour President Stephanie Pugliese, 2X Olympic Gold Medalist Natasha Hastings, and more –.

BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, and Under Armour (NYSE: UA) today announced co-sponsorship of a new complementary webinar series, the “Women of Will Womenar Series” on behalf of their joint Women of Will Program – the first exclusive women’s high school sports sponsorship program of its kind. The Womenar Series, which includes four webinars of women-driven content pertinent for coaches, teachers, and administrators, begins Wednesday, March 9th at 11 AM CT with a live discussion led by Under Armour President of the Americas Stephanie Pugliese on the topic of “Women in Business: Navigating Challenges & Finding Success”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4148230 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc. stands at 2.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.00%.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $7.89 billion, with 476.29 million shares outstanding and 402.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 4148230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $24, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.50, while it was recorded at 17.56 for the last single week of trading, and 20.95 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 55.00%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $3,124 million, or 92.70% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,894,614, which is approximately -3.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,176,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.51 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $158.51 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 54.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 32,913,523 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 22,003,587 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 118,365,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,282,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,977,980 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,516,424 shares during the same period.