Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.46%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Canada Infrastructure Bank and Johnson Controls Commit CAD 125 million To Building Decarbonization Retrofits.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) have signed an agreement that commits more than CAD 125 million to accelerate private sector decarbonization retrofit projects across Canada.

Over the last 12 months, JCI stock rose by 12.28%. The one-year Johnson Controls International plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.34.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.61 billion, with 704.30 million shares outstanding and 701.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, JCI stock reached a trading volume of 3128527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $83, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 76 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 44.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.71, while it was recorded at 66.39 for the last single week of trading, and 72.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.69 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.39.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.90. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $14,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.20%.

There are presently around $43,328 million, or 91.90% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 61,180,640, which is approximately -3.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,601,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.92 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly -0.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 28,971,281 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 31,804,226 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 584,753,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 645,529,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,815,902 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,725,626 shares during the same period.