Wall Street Analyst Resumed Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]. What else is Wall St. saying

The company report on March 9, 2022 that Maravai LifeSciences Announces March 2022 Investor Conference Schedule.

Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March.

On March 15, 2022, Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference being held in Miami Beach, Florida. The presentation will take place at 6:30 a.m. PT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3053974 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stands at 4.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.22%.

The market cap for MRVI stock reached $9.31 billion, with 131.64 million shares outstanding and 94.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, MRVI reached a trading volume of 3053974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVI shares is $47.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.30.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, MRVI shares dropped by -9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.53, while it was recorded at 36.25 for the last single week of trading, and 41.18 for the last 200 days.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings analysis for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. go to -1.80%.

Insider trade positions for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI]

There are presently around $4,711 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVI stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 21,681,033, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 20,542,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $745.28 million in MRVI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $461.03 million in MRVI stock with ownership of nearly -28.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVI] by around 23,476,564 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 22,353,956 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 84,023,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,854,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,822,613 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,687,117 shares during the same period.