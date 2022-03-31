Wall Street Analyst Initiated Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] gained 13.53% on the last trading session, reaching $1.13 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Company Highlights.

– MARIO-4, the first eganelisib registration-enabling trial, in front-line metastatic triple negative breast cancer expected to initiate by the end of 2022 –.

– MARIO-P, a study designed to expand eganelisib development in additional solid tumor indications, expected to initiate on a rolling basis in 3Q 2022 –.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 88.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $104.67 million with the latest information. INFI stock price has been found in the range of $0.99 to $1.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 934.64K shares, INFI reached a trading volume of 3230872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFI shares is $8.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $14, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on INFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.00. With this latest performance, INFI shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0982, while it was recorded at 1.0272 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3296 for the last 200 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2239.50 and a Gross Margin at +11.58. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2355.56.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -111.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.32. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 178.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,760,522 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]

There are presently around $42 million, or 48.20% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,667,503, which is approximately 11.432% of the company’s market cap and around 2.17% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 6,353,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.32 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.75 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 4.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 7,396,057 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 12,063,189 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 22,356,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,815,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,233,119 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,747,262 shares during the same period.