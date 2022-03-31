Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] Revenue clocked in at $56.16 million, down -2.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] jumped around 0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.73 at the close of the session, up 1.88%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Tritium to Participate in Spring Investor Conferences and Events.

Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium”) (NASDAQ: DCFC), today announced that management is expected to attend, present and meet with investors at the following conferences and events:.

34th Annual ROTH Conference, Dana Point, CA (in-person), March 14-15, 2022.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, DCFC reached a trading volume of 3668809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.53.

How has DCFC stock performed recently?

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, DCFC shares gained by 22.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.62% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.13 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.23, while it was recorded at 9.70 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]

There are presently around $310 million, or 26.20% of DCFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 2,459,308, which is approximately 109.572% of the company’s market cap and around 16.28% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,690,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.15 million in DCFC stocks shares; and QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD, currently with $15.33 million in DCFC stock with ownership of nearly 9359.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ:DCFC] by around 14,202,058 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 16,239,062 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 1,999,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,440,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCFC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,263,119 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 10,090,062 shares during the same period.