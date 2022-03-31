The Lovesac Company [LOVE] moved up 20.82: Why It’s Important

The Lovesac Company [NASDAQ: LOVE] jumped around 9.82 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $56.99 at the close of the session, up 20.82%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that The Lovesac Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Net Sales Growth of 51.3% in Fourth Quarter and 55.3% in Fiscal 2022Comparable Sales Growth of 50.0% in Fourth Quarter and 46.9% in Fiscal 2022Net Income Increases to $45.9 million in Fiscal 2022 from $14.7 million in Fiscal 2021Adjusted EBITDA1 Increases to $55.5 million in Fiscal 2022 from $28.3 million in Fiscal 2021.

The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), the home furnishing brand best known for its Sactionals, The World’s Most Adaptable Couch™, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, which ended January 30, 2022.

The Lovesac Company stock is now -13.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOVE Stock saw the intraday high of $63.41 and lowest of $52.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.51, which means current price is +62.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 340.29K shares, LOVE reached a trading volume of 4656366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Lovesac Company [LOVE]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for The Lovesac Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price from $22 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for The Lovesac Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LOVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Lovesac Company is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOVE in the course of the last twelve months was 170.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has LOVE stock performed recently?

The Lovesac Company [LOVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.09. With this latest performance, LOVE shares gained by 34.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for The Lovesac Company [LOVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.74, while it was recorded at 48.21 for the last single week of trading, and 62.30 for the last 200 days.

The Lovesac Company [LOVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Lovesac Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for The Lovesac Company [LOVE]

There are presently around $669 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOVE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,535,649, which is approximately -1.892% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 1,502,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.89 million in LOVE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.71 million in LOVE stock with ownership of nearly 0.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Lovesac Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in The Lovesac Company [NASDAQ:LOVE] by around 1,478,437 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 1,224,574 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 11,473,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,176,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOVE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,433 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 792,936 shares during the same period.