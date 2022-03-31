The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] moved down -1.71: Why It’s Important

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] loss -1.71% on the last trading session, reaching $51.84 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2022 that BNY Mellon 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

As previously announced, the BNY Mellon 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 240 Greenwich Street, New York, New York 10286 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To ensure that we are able to accommodate all stockholders that seek to attend while also following special health and safety protocols in an orderly fashion, we are requiring all stockholders that wish to attend the annual meeting in person to register in advance. Special health and safety precautions will be communicated directly to registered attendees prior to the meeting. For more information, see Annual Meeting Q&A in our 2022 Proxy Statement.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation represents 811.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.28 billion with the latest information. BK stock price has been found in the range of $51.56 to $52.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 4149033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $65 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $66 to $70, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on BK stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BK shares from 62.50 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 215.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 83.07.

Trading performance analysis for BK stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.91 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.86, while it was recorded at 52.37 for the last single week of trading, and 55.17 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 14.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $35,900 million, or 85.40% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,812,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.07 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -4.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 17,421,855 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 39,398,350 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 623,882,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 680,703,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,271,167 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,588,909 shares during the same period.