Team Inc. [TISI] gain 78.90% so far this year. What now?

Team Inc. [NYSE: TISI] traded at a high on 03/30/22, posting a 2.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.95. The company report on March 17, 2022 that TEAM, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION.

Team, Inc.’s (NYSE: TISI) (“TEAM” or the “Company”), Board of Directors (“Board”) today announced a leadership transition, effective March 21, 2022, including the departure of Amerino Gatti from his positions as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In connection with the leadership transition, the Board of Directors has appointed Keith Tucker, currently the President of TEAM’s Inspection and Heat Treating group, to the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer effective the same date. Simultaneous with Keith Tucker’s appointment, the Board also appointed Michael Caliel as non-executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Caliel joined the Board in February 2022. Mr. Gatti will remain available as an advisor during the transition.

Mr. Tucker joined TEAM in 2005 and currently serves as the President of TEAM’s largest Segment, Inspection & Heat Treating, a role he has held since early 2021. In his prior roles, he served as Executive Vice President, MOS and IHT – North Division, Executive Vice President-Mid Continent Division, and Vice President of the Great Lakes Region, and has overseen both the Inspection & Heat Treating and Mechanical parts of TEAM’s business. Mr. Tucker has 33 years of industry experience, including various positions with Citgo and BP Amoco supporting process, safety and inspection functions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3525170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Team Inc. stands at 15.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.37%.

The market cap for TISI stock reached $80.48 million, with 31.10 million shares outstanding and 19.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, TISI reached a trading volume of 3525170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Team Inc. [TISI]?

Sidoti have made an estimate for Team Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Team Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Team Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

How has TISI stock performed recently?

Team Inc. [TISI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, TISI shares gained by 118.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.47 for Team Inc. [TISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0177, while it was recorded at 1.7380 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8962 for the last 200 days.

Team Inc. [TISI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Team Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Team Inc. [TISI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TISI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Team Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Team Inc. [TISI]

There are presently around $36 million, or 45.00% of TISI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TISI stocks are: CORRE PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,640,711, which is approximately 7.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,005,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.83 million in TISI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.64 million in TISI stock with ownership of nearly 0.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Team Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Team Inc. [NYSE:TISI] by around 2,931,678 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 6,820,526 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,165,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,917,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TISI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 256,912 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,175,626 shares during the same period.