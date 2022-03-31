TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] Is Currently 1.71 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] price surged by 1.71 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on March 16, 2022 that TD Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We delivered exceptional business results for the year ended December 31, 2021, driven by continued execution of our strategy and our demonstrated ability to manage challenges brought by COVID-19 epidemic. For the year ended December 31, 2021, our revenue increased by 612% to $201.13 million and net loss narrowed down by 84% to $0.94 million, compared with $28.27 million and $5.95 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The results give us the confidence to reach operating break-even or even profitable soon and we are delighted to see that we are moving in that direction.”.

A sum of 5125573 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.29M shares. TD Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.302 and dropped to a low of $0.2625 until finishing in the latest session at $0.27.

Guru’s Opinion on TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.78.

GLG Stock Performance Analysis:

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, GLG shares gained by 16.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2533, while it was recorded at 0.2687 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5805 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TD Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.46 and a Gross Margin at +1.50. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.48.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 177,653, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.32% of the total institutional ownership; PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 84,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in GLG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $17000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 339,455 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 245,861 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 191,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 338,455 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 166,863 shares during the same period.