Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] Revenue clocked in at $14.90 million, down -45.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SDIG] price plunged by -32.00 percent to reach at -$3.28. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Stronghold Digital Mining Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results and Provides Operational Update.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDIG) (“Stronghold,” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and provided an operational update.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 and Recent Operational and Financial Highlights.

A sum of 6157820 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 668.56K shares. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares reached a high of $7.50 and dropped to a low of $6.65 until finishing in the latest session at $6.97.

The one-year SDIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.52. The average equity rating for SDIG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDIG shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.98.

SDIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.40.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.69 for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.15, while it was recorded at 9.17 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.26 and a Gross Margin at -4.16. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.52.

Additionally, SDIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] managed to generate an average of -$4,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $124 million, or 60.70% of SDIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDIG stocks are: HOUND PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 1,614,625, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.35% of the total institutional ownership; ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP, holding 1,136,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.65 million in SDIG stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $7.16 million in SDIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SDIG] by around 12,053,946 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,053,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDIG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,053,946 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.