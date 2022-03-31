Stifel lifts Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX: SLI] traded at a high on 03/30/22, posting a 6.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.02. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Standard Lithium to Participate in 34th Annual Roth Conference.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, will participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference on March 14-15, 2022.

Event: 34th Annual Roth Conference, Dana Point, CA (In person 1:1s)Topic: One-on-one meetingsDate: March 14-15, 2022Time: Throughout the day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3816213 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Standard Lithium Ltd. stands at 7.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.23%.

The market cap for SLI stock reached $1.61 billion, with 151.39 million shares outstanding and 139.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, SLI reached a trading volume of 3816213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for Standard Lithium Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Standard Lithium Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.90. With this latest performance, SLI shares gained by 28.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 7.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.44 for the last 200 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SLI is now -42.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.58.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 116.00 and a Current Ratio set at 116.00.

Insider trade positions for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]

There are presently around $217 million, or 19.04% of SLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: KOCH INDUSTRIES INC with ownership of 13,480,083, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.53% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 5,095,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.31 million in SLI stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $22.46 million in SLI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Standard Lithium Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX:SLI] by around 18,833,552 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,668,675 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,300,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,803,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,945,094 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 327,738 shares during the same period.