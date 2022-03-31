SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $12

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.59%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that ElectraMeccanica Appoints Seasoned Automotive Executive Joseph R. Mitchell as Chief Operating Officer.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, today announced the appointment of Mr. Joseph Mitchell as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective on April 1, 2022.

Mr. Mitchell brings decades of experience in the automotive industry and most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer at Phoenix Motorcars, a subsidiary of SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage EV solutions. Mr. Mitchell was responsible for full P&L, strategic and business planning, operation planning and creating the product roadmap for Phoenix Motorcars. Previously, he served as President, CEO and a director of UQM Technologies, Inc., a leading supplier of Electric Propulsion Systems for the commercial and automotive Electric Vehicle markets. UQM was acquired by Danfoss Power Solutions, where Mr. Mitchell played an integral role in the company’s merger. In that respect he had direct management of all functions, including sales, engineering, operations, purchasing and finance, interfacing with the Danfoss European organization to ensure a successful integration post-merger. Mr. Mitchell began his career at the Ford Motor Company as a quality engineer in the glass division. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, from Niagara University, and a Masters in Business Administration from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.

Over the last 12 months, SPI stock dropped by -59.47%. The one-year SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.57.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.54 million, with 23.86 million shares outstanding and 15.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 450.28K shares, SPI stock reached a trading volume of 3327924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54.

SPI Stock Performance Analysis:

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.59. With this latest performance, SPI shares dropped by -5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SPI Energy Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.07 and a Gross Margin at +12.16. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.29.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 10.14% of SPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,958,182, which is approximately 18.96% of the company’s market cap and around 36.15% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 125,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in SPI stocks shares; and ARISTIDES CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.18 million in SPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPI] by around 644,336 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 211,208 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,584,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,440,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,117 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 54,498 shares during the same period.