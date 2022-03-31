Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] moved up 13.39: Why It’s Important

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNOA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.39% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.81%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Launches New Urinary Tract Infection Product Through Distributors in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has launched Microdox®, an urinary tract infection catheter and bladder rinse in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

Microdox® is a super-oxidized solution based on Sonoma’s patented Microcyn® Technology intended to treat and prevent infections in the urinary tract and bladder. Microdox® is a non-irritating and non-toxic solution and is ready for immediate use. Microdox® is currently available through Sonoma’s partners, Te Arai BioFarma in New Zealand and Australia, and NuAngle in South Africa.

Over the last 12 months, SNOA stock dropped by -48.72%. The average equity rating for SNOA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.77 million, with 3.08 million shares outstanding and 3.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.95K shares, SNOA stock reached a trading volume of 5853233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

SNOA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.81. With this latest performance, SNOA shares gained by 24.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.51 and a Gross Margin at +35.21. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.77.

Return on Total Capital for SNOA is now -37.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.88. Additionally, SNOA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] managed to generate an average of -$23,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.70% of SNOA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 62,267, which is approximately -31.323% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in SNOA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in SNOA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNOA] by around 32,952 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 67,483 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 76,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOA stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,972 shares during the same period.