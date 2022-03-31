Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] Is Currently -22.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SLNO] loss -22.81% on the last trading session, reaching $0.22 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Soleno Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Approximately $15 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Soleno) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.25 per share and, for certain investors, in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.24 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. Each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant is being sold together with one, immediately exercisable common warrant with a five year term to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.30 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $14.8 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses, and assuming that no pre-funded warrants are immediately exercised. All shares of common stock, and accompanying common warrants, and pre-funded warrants, and accompanying common warrants, to be sold in the offering will be offered by Soleno.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. represents 79.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.37 million with the latest information. SLNO stock price has been found in the range of $0.20 to $0.2288.

If compared to the average trading volume of 240.93K shares, SLNO reached a trading volume of 7625808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLNO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLNO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLNO stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SLNO shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for SLNO stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.19. With this latest performance, SLNO shares dropped by -31.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.90 for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3324, while it was recorded at 0.2803 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6926 for the last 200 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SLNO is now -104.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, SLNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] managed to generate an average of -$794,806 per employee.Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]

There are presently around $8 million, or 36.20% of SLNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNO stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 10,302,602, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,765,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 million in SLNO stocks shares; and ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.61 million in SLNO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SLNO] by around 393,210 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 922,329 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 27,515,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,831,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLNO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 115,767 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 161,482 shares during the same period.