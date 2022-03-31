Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [LITM] gain 56.60% so far this year. What now?

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [NASDAQ: LITM] price surged by 24.76 percent to reach at $1.79. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Snow Lake Announces Significant Progress Update for Winter Drilling Campaign.

Snow Lake’s 2022 drilling campaign was designed for further property development with the expansion of defined resources and identification of additional outside targets. Initial indications suggest that the campaign is successfully executing and improving upon the outlined goals.

A sum of 8749188 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 165.27K shares. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. shares reached a high of $10.09 and dropped to a low of $7.24 until finishing in the latest session at $9.02.

Guru’s Opinion on Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [LITM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is set at 0.92 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.71.

LITM Stock Performance Analysis:

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [LITM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.95.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [LITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [LITM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.81% of LITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITM stocks are: AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 132,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 70.41% of the total institutional ownership; MURCHINSON LTD., holding 103,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in LITM stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.74 million in LITM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. [NASDAQ:LITM] by around 464,332 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LITM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 464,332 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.