SES AI Corporation [SES] moved down -3.95: Why It’s Important

SES AI Corporation [NYSE: SES] slipped around -0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.76 at the close of the session, down -3.95%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Qichao Hu, Founder & CEO of SES AI, to Participate in IPO Edge “Going-Public Boot Camp”.

Event Begins at 2pm ET Today (Mar 29).

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, headquartered in Boston, announced today that the Qichao Hu, Founder and CEO of SES, will participate in the IPO Edge “Going-Public Boot Camp.”.

SES AI Corporation stock is now -11.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SES Stock saw the intraday high of $8.985 and lowest of $7.9012 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.47, which means current price is +103.72% above from all time high which was touched on 03/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 843.09K shares, SES reached a trading volume of 3391508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SES AI Corporation [SES]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SES AI Corporation is set at 0.83 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SES stock performed recently?

SES AI Corporation [SES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, SES shares gained by 85.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.73 for SES AI Corporation [SES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 9.46 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

SES AI Corporation [SES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SES AI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for SES AI Corporation [SES]

There are presently around $155 million, or 5.50% of SES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SES stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,246,207, which is approximately 46.191% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 1,608,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.66 million in SES stocks shares; and CINCTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $8.19 million in SES stock with ownership of nearly -34.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SES AI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in SES AI Corporation [NYSE:SES] by around 6,648,757 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 12,125,972 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,790,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,984,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SES stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,334,934 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,553,103 shares during the same period.