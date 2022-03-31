Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] Is Currently -38.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: REVB] loss -38.32% or -0.82 points to close at $1.32 with a heavy trading volume of 5636553 shares. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Primary Endpoint Analysis for Phase 2b Viral Challenge Study to Assess Efficacy of Intranasal REVTx-99a for the Prevention of H3N2 Influenza Infection.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announces results from interim statistical analysis for its Phase 2b viral challenge study (RVL-VRL01) to evaluate the efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99a for the preventive treatment of H3N2 influenza (influenza A) in healthy humans. The study was conducted in Belgium and enrolled 30 healthy individuals 18 to 55 years of age who were quarantined for 14 days while participating in the study. An independent, unblinded subject matter expert panel reviewed the interim results. Based on analysis of the 30 patients through day 11 (day of discharge from the clinical unit), there were no serious adverse events reported or discontinuations due to study drug, and all subjects completed the treatment period per protocol. Efficacy data demonstrated that REVTx-99a did not meet its primary endpoint, area under the curve (AUC) of viral load by quantitative RT-PCR from nasopharyngeal swabs, and the preliminary results suggest the difference between REVTx-99a and placebo was not statistically significant.

“While we are disappointed in the outcome of this study, I would like to thank the study participants, the Revelation team, and the clinical research organization for conducting a well-executed study,” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “We remain committed to the development of our other product candidates including REVTx-99b for management of allergic rhinitis and other underlying conditions; and REVDx-501, our universal at home screening test for respiratory viral infection.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.83, the shares rose to $1.40 and dropped to $0.702, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REVB points out that the company has recorded -86.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, REVB reached to a volume of 5636553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revelation Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.33. With this latest performance, REVB shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.02 for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.98 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for REVB is now -0.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.40.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

There are presently around $7 million, or 22.00% of REVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVB stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 841,120, which is approximately -4.181% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 488,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in REVB stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.95 million in REVB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:REVB] by around 269,432 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,041,474 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 200,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,110,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,198 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,438,004 shares during the same period.