REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] fell -65.05% so far this year. What now?

REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ: REE] closed the trading session at $1.94 on 03/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.89, while the highest price level was $2.02. The company report on March 28, 2022 that REE Automotive Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021.

REE Automotive (“REE”) (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology leader and provider of electric vehicle (EV) platforms, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The report is available on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov and REE’s Investor Relations website, at https://investors.ree.auto/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.05 percent and weekly performance of -11.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, REE reached to a volume of 5970564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REE shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for REE Automotive Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for REE Automotive Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on REE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for REE Automotive Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for REE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11646.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

REE stock trade performance evaluation

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.82. With this latest performance, REE shares dropped by -22.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.51 for REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9488, while it was recorded at 1.9860 for the last single week of trading.

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

REE Automotive Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.00 and a Current Ratio set at 27.00.

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]: Insider Ownership positions

31 institutional holders increased their position in REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ:REE] by around 25,420,420 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,954,743 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 19,371,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,747,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,208,631 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,522,689 shares during the same period.