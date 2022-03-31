Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] Stock trading around $11.52 per share: What’s Next?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] loss -2.21% or -0.26 points to close at $11.52 with a heavy trading volume of 8004682 shares. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings after market close on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $11.90, the shares rose to $11.97 and dropped to $11.445, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAGP points out that the company has recorded 5.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, PAGP reached to a volume of 8004682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $13.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PAGP stock

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 11.80 for the last single week of trading, and 10.96 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.88 and a Gross Margin at +5.54. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,946 million, or 86.60% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 14,236,334, which is approximately 9.462% of the company’s market cap and around 2.57% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,516,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.22 million in PAGP stocks shares; and ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $144.99 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 0.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 11,073,938 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 9,998,523 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 144,111,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,183,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,016,131 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 328,771 shares during the same period.