Phillips 66 [PSX] Stock trading around $87.44 per share: What’s Next?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.93%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Phillips 66 to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon EDT on Friday, April 29, 2022, to discuss the company’s first-quarter 2022 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

Over the last 12 months, PSX stock rose by 7.24%. The one-year Phillips 66 stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.12. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.75 billion, with 440.47 million shares outstanding and 437.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, PSX stock reached a trading volume of 4446080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $100.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $100 to $104. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $97 to $104, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PSX stock. On December 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 83 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.26 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.29, while it was recorded at 83.63 for the last single week of trading, and 77.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 13.00%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,596 million, or 56.40% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,385,615, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,312,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.47 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

707 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 24,613,927 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 20,770,835 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 285,221,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,606,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,505,997 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,151,148 shares during the same period.