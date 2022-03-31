Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Revenue clocked in at $1.36 billion, up 5.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.94 at the close of the session, down -1.38%. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 2, 2022.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter 2022 before the stock market opens on May 2, 2022. Park will hold a conference call later that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results and current operational environment.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now 5.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PK Stock saw the intraday high of $20.16 and lowest of $19.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.10, which means current price is +20.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 3255656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $22.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $24 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

How has PK stock performed recently?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.64, while it was recorded at 19.45 for the last single week of trading, and 18.95 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $4,468 million, or 94.30% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,129,027, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,558,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $597.67 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $278.6 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 35,815,483 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 20,822,444 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 164,353,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,991,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,027,138 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,333,405 shares during the same period.