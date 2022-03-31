Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] Revenue clocked in at $68.10 million, down -15.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] price surged by 1.64 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Orbital Energy Group Reports Record Revenues in the Fourth Quarter of $41.0 Million and Record Backlog of $523.7 Million.

Revenue and Backlog increases of 65% and 28%, respectively from the Third Quarter of 2021 .

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) (“Orbital Energy” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 3386012 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.91 and dropped to a low of $1.8025 until finishing in the latest session at $1.86.

The one-year OEG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.89. The average equity rating for OEG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OEG shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on OEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

OEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, OEG shares gained by 22.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.52 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5922, while it was recorded at 1.8360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7220 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orbital Energy Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.85 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.03.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -63.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.27. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$106,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

OEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35 million, or 28.30% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 3,031,066, which is approximately 139.483% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD, holding 2,900,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.31 million in OEG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.99 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly 21.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 7,091,215 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 735,958 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,264,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,091,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,340,886 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 186,134 shares during the same period.