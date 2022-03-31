MP Materials Corp. [MP] moved up 3.22: Why It’s Important

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] traded at a high on 03/30/22, posting a 3.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.40. The company report on February 24, 2022 that MP Materials Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Quarterly production and revenues climbed 10% and 135% year-over-year, respectively.

2021 production of 42,413 metric tons represents highest annual primary rare earth production in U.S. history.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5941381 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MP Materials Corp. stands at 8.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.78%.

The market cap for MP stock reached $10.32 billion, with 176.15 million shares outstanding and 144.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 5941381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $49.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44.

How has MP stock performed recently?

MP Materials Corp. [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.80. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 37.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.04 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.08, while it was recorded at 55.37 for the last single week of trading, and 38.96 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.28 and a Gross Margin at +68.97. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.90.

MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.80 and a Current Ratio set at 21.40.

Insider trade positions for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

There are presently around $6,558 million, or 68.30% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 41,927,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 19,302,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in MP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $438.64 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly -6.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 8,429,949 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 7,724,614 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 103,862,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,017,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,724,970 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,638,771 shares during the same period.