Morgan Stanley slashes price target on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] – find out why.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] price plunged by -0.06 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on March 28, 2022 that CenterPoint Energy Announces Full Exit from Midstream Interest and Receives Improved Credit Thresholds from Moody’s.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) or “CenterPoint” continues to execute on its long-term strategic plan of becoming a pure-play regulated utility, with an improved business risk profile and strengthened balance sheet, to benefit both its customers and investors.

The company today announced it has entirely exited its midstream interest with the sale of its Energy Transfer (“ET”) holdings, including its remaining 51 million ET common units and all its ET Series G preferred units.

A sum of 4318852 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.99M shares. CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $30.9673 and dropped to a low of $30.66 until finishing in the latest session at $30.78.

The one-year CNP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.59. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $30.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $31 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $31, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.37 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.16, while it was recorded at 30.43 for the last single week of trading, and 26.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.32 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 1.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,793 million, or 94.20% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,003,301, which is approximately 2.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,536,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.41 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 44,794,845 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 45,497,785 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 487,418,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,710,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,120,122 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,478,224 shares during the same period.