MetLife Inc. [MET] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $74

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] closed the trading session at $71.63 on 03/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.19, while the highest price level was $72.21. The company report on March 29, 2022 that MetLife Investment Management Achieves Record $6.0 Billion in Global Agricultural Mortgage Originations In 2021.

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today that it originated $6.0 billion in agricultural mortgage loans in 2021, a record level for MIM, exceeding its previous origination record by 20%. This robust production boosted MIM’s year end total agricultural mortgage loan assets under management (AUM) to $22.9 billion,1 also a record for MIM, furthering its position as the largest, non-government sponsored source of agricultural mortgage capital for the sector.2.

“In a year when agricultural producers took advantage of strong financial performance and low interest rates to expand their operations, the agricultural mortgages team was at its best in supporting our borrowers’ capital needs,” said Robert Merck, global head of Real Estate and Agriculture at MetLife Investment Management. “This record achievement in originations is the latest milestone in a timeline that includes more than 100 years of MetLife lending to support farmers and rural communities.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.63 percent and weekly performance of 3.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, MET reached to a volume of 4486108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $75.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MET stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 67 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.75, while it was recorded at 71.18 for the last single week of trading, and 63.26 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 5.02%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,056 million, or 75.90% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,686,373, which is approximately -3.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,725,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.07 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

590 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 32,291,352 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 43,419,788 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 540,365,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,076,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,410,027 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,927,386 shares during the same period.