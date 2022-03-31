Maxim Group lifts Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.53%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Nano Dimension Announces Full Year 2021 Conference Call.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that it will release its financial results for the full year 2021 before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Mr. Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, and Ms. Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer of Nano Dimension, will host a conference call on March 31, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results.

Over the last 12 months, NNDM stock dropped by -55.53%. The average equity rating for NNDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $973.34 million, with 254.80 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, NNDM stock reached a trading volume of 3215101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 198.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44.

NNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano Dimension Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$557,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 95.60 and a Current Ratio set at 95.90.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $203 million, or 22.70% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,876,620, which is approximately 5.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,701,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.46 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.01 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly -17.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 9,076,964 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,440,817 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 36,920,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,437,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,927,553 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,995 shares during the same period.