Matador Resources Company [MTDR] Revenue clocked in at $1.66 billion, up 46.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.23%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Camden Property Trust Set to Join S&P 500; Matador Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vir Biotechnology to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) will replace People’s United Financial Inc. (NASD: PBCT) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Matador Resources Co. (NYSE: MTDR) will replace Camden Property Trust in the S&P MidCap 400 and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASD: VIR) will replace Matador Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4. S&P 500 constituent M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE: MTB) is acquiring People’s United Financial in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 4.

Over the last 12 months, MTDR stock rose by 130.19%. The one-year Matador Resources Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.07. The average equity rating for MTDR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.21 billion, with 117.38 million shares outstanding and 110.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, MTDR stock reached a trading volume of 5961751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Matador Resources Company [MTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $57.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne dropped their target price from $46 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on MTDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

MTDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, MTDR shares gained by 6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.44 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.27, while it was recorded at 55.24 for the last single week of trading, and 39.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matador Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.46. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.45.

Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MTDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,877 million, or 92.70% of MTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,085,728, which is approximately 1.247% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,855,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $658.09 million in MTDR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $367.23 million in MTDR stock with ownership of nearly -5.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matador Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR] by around 10,576,524 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 7,628,791 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 87,670,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,875,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTDR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,637,726 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 677,305 shares during the same period.