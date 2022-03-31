Market cap of Veoneer Inc. [VNE] reaches 4.12B – now what?

Veoneer Inc. [NYSE: VNE] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.88 at the close of the session, down -0.05%. The company report on March 25, 2022 that General Motors Names Veoneer a 2021 Supplier of the Year.

General Motors recognized Veoneer as a 2021 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

Veoneer Inc. stock is now 3.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNE Stock saw the intraday high of $36.93 and lowest of $36.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.46, which means current price is +6.41% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, VNE reached a trading volume of 4897399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNE shares is $33.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Danske Bank have made an estimate for Veoneer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $17 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Veoneer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on VNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veoneer Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78.

Veoneer Inc. [VNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, VNE shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.49 for Veoneer Inc. [VNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.53, while it was recorded at 36.85 for the last single week of trading, and 33.58 for the last 200 days.

Veoneer Inc. [VNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veoneer Inc. [VNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.77 and a Gross Margin at +13.40. Veoneer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.07.

Veoneer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Veoneer Inc. [VNE]

There are presently around $2,035 million, or 80.80% of VNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNE stocks are: CEVIAN CAPITAL II GP LTD with ownership of 8,023,649, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND, holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.95 million in VNE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $184.56 million in VNE stock with ownership of nearly 1576.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veoneer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Veoneer Inc. [NYSE:VNE] by around 24,075,661 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 4,481,440 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 26,592,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,149,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,289,480 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,232,711 shares during the same period.