Market cap of Regis Corporation [RGS] reaches 106.28M – now what?

Regis Corporation [NYSE: RGS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.34%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Regis Corporation Announces the Additions of Andra Terrell and Jamie Suarez to Leadership Team.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising hair salons, announces two key additions to the executive leadership team. Andra Terrell joins the company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Jamie Suarez is promoted to Senior Vice President, Merchandising & Education.

“Andra and Jaime are both leaders in their respective professions. Their extensive expertise in franchising and the beauty industry will be instrumental in propelling us forward for the next chapter of growth at Regis,” said Matt Doctor, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “What resonated most with me about Andra is how she leads with building and cultivating relationships,” continued Mr. Doctor. “Jamie represents a connection to the stylist community that is unparalleled, and having that connection represented on the leadership team is key in this industry.”.

Over the last 12 months, RGS stock dropped by -82.40%. The one-year Regis Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.82. The average equity rating for RGS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $106.28 million, with 45.72 million shares outstanding and 39.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, RGS stock reached a trading volume of 3187937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regis Corporation [RGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGS shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on RGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

RGS Stock Performance Analysis:

Regis Corporation [RGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, RGS shares gained by 27.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.17 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regis Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regis Corporation [RGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.50 and a Gross Margin at +24.94. Regis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RGS is now -9.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regis Corporation [RGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,823.70. Additionally, RGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,140.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regis Corporation [RGS] managed to generate an average of -$46,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

RGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

Regis Corporation [RGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 49.10% of RGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 2,647,794, which is approximately 213.356% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,286,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.98 million in RGS stocks shares; and LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.33 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly 41.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 9,234,615 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 12,351,271 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,691,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,277,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,962,487 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,652,424 shares during the same period.