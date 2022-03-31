Market cap of Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] reaches 21.41M – now what?

Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: ISIG] price surged by 27.28 percent to reach at $2.39. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:ISIG) (“Insignia”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4”) and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 21002064 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. Insignia Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $14.42 and dropped to a low of $9.81 until finishing in the latest session at $11.15.

Guru’s Opinion on Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insignia Systems Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

ISIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.02. With this latest performance, ISIG shares gained by 46.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 9.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Insignia Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.57 and a Gross Margin at +16.56. Insignia Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.34.

Insignia Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 19.90% of ISIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISIG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 86,409, which is approximately -32.233% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 46,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in ISIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.23 million in ISIG stock with ownership of nearly -54.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insignia Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:ISIG] by around 60,032 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 107,772 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 39,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISIG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,900 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,665 shares during the same period.