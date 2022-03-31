Market cap of Creatd Inc. [CRTD] reaches 23.91M – now what?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.29 during the day while it closed the day at $1.18. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Creatd Announces Plans To Spin-off Web 3.0 Assets.

Creatd expects to engage bankers and complete the spin-off by end of third quarter 2022.

The new company will consist of the OG Collection and its associated technology platform, the OG Gallery.

Creatd Inc. stock has also gained 4.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRTD stock has declined by -46.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.45% and lost -43.54% year-on date.

The market cap for CRTD stock reached $23.91 million, with 16.30 million shares outstanding and 13.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 454.57K shares, CRTD reached a trading volume of 5551840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Creatd Inc. [CRTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.67.

CRTD stock trade performance evaluation

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, CRTD shares dropped by -17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4538, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5996 for the last 200 days.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creatd Inc. [CRTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1343.49. Creatd Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1996.32.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.85. Additionally, CRTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] managed to generate an average of -$576,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.50% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 686,773, which is approximately 92.34% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 101,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in CRTD stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $93000.0 in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly -45.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creatd Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 460,812 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 209,173 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 414,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,084,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,276 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 131,018 shares during the same period.