Market cap of Auddia Inc. [AUUD] reaches 28.74M – now what?

Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ: AUUD] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.57 during the day while it closed the day at $2.24. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Auddia to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with radio, announced today that Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman of Auddia has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th – 30th from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Jeff Thramann will be presenting in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 29th at 11:00 AM ET.

Auddia Inc. stock has also gained 14.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUUD stock has inclined by 25.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.46% and gained 25.84% year-on date.

The market cap for AUUD stock reached $28.74 million, with 12.38 million shares outstanding and 8.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 96.31K shares, AUUD reached a trading volume of 4923998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Auddia Inc. [AUUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUUD shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auddia Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5747840.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

AUUD stock trade performance evaluation

Auddia Inc. [AUUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.87. With this latest performance, AUUD shares gained by 36.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for Auddia Inc. [AUUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.56 for the last 200 days.

Auddia Inc. [AUUD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Auddia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

Auddia Inc. [AUUD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.10% of AUUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUUD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 339,948, which is approximately 7.492% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 44,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in AUUD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $65000.0 in AUUD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Auddia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Auddia Inc. [NASDAQ:AUUD] by around 87,391 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 52,244 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 365,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUUD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,946 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 41,519 shares during the same period.