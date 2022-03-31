Market Analysts see UpHealth Inc. [UPH] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

UpHealth Inc. [NYSE: UPH] traded at a low on 03/30/22, posting a -31.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.35. The company report on March 30, 2022 that UpHealth Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Full Year pro forma Revenue of $148.9 to $156.7 million; Gross Margin of 39%.

Fourth Quarter GAAP Revenue of $33.9 to $41.7 Million, Gross Margin Expands to 36-38%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7943592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UpHealth Inc. stands at 14.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.60%.

The market cap for UPH stock reached $205.31 million, with 117.63 million shares outstanding and 70.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 593.84K shares, UPH reached a trading volume of 7943592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UpHealth Inc. [UPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPH shares is $8.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for UpHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for UpHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on UPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UpHealth Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has UPH stock performed recently?

UpHealth Inc. [UPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.46. With this latest performance, UPH shares dropped by -41.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.95 for UpHealth Inc. [UPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1832, while it was recorded at 2.0040 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4824 for the last 200 days.

UpHealth Inc. [UPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UPH is now -2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UpHealth Inc. [UPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, UPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UpHealth Inc. [UPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,599,070 per employee.UpHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for UpHealth Inc. [UPH]

There are presently around $38 million, or 14.40% of UPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPH stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP with ownership of 5,155,083, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 48.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,510,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.97 million in UPH stocks shares; and LYNROCK LAKE LP, currently with $2.51 million in UPH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UpHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in UpHealth Inc. [NYSE:UPH] by around 12,136,677 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,668,937 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,518,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,324,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,760,287 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 201,843 shares during the same period.