Market Analysts see Reed’s Inc. [REED] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ: REED] gained 17.02% on the last trading session, reaching $0.32 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Reed’s Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for March 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural ginger beverages, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Reed’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Reed’s Inc. represents 93.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.84 million with the latest information. REED stock price has been found in the range of $0.295 to $0.319.

If compared to the average trading volume of 766.04K shares, REED reached a trading volume of 4061726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Reed’s Inc. [REED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REED shares is $1.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Reed’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Reed’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on REED stock. On August 05, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for REED shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reed’s Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for REED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for REED stock

Reed’s Inc. [REED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.54. With this latest performance, REED shares gained by 8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.43 for Reed’s Inc. [REED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2970, while it was recorded at 0.2826 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5576 for the last 200 days.

Reed’s Inc. [REED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reed’s Inc. [REED] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.68. Reed’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.46.

Return on Total Capital for REED is now -79.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.99. Additionally, REED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] managed to generate an average of -$299,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Reed’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Reed’s Inc. [REED]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reed’s Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Reed’s Inc. [REED]

There are presently around $5 million, or 31.40% of REED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REED stocks are: UNION SQUARE PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,297,831, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,703,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in REED stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.79 million in REED stock with ownership of nearly -1.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reed’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ:REED] by around 1,087,207 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,112,071 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 17,767,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,966,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REED stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,820 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 798,049 shares during the same period.