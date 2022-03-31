Market Analysts see M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] falling to $179. Time to buy?

M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE: MTB] closed the trading session at $172.26 on 03/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $169.52, while the highest price level was $180.53. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Camden Property Trust Set to Join S&P 500; Matador Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vir Biotechnology to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) will replace People’s United Financial Inc. (NASD: PBCT) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Matador Resources Co. (NYSE: MTDR) will replace Camden Property Trust in the S&P MidCap 400 and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASD: VIR) will replace Matador Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4. S&P 500 constituent M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE: MTB) is acquiring People’s United Financial in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 4.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.16 percent and weekly performance of -3.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, MTB reached to a volume of 4229121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTB shares is $193.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for M&T Bank Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for M&T Bank Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $190, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on MTB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for M&T Bank Corporation is set at 6.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 349.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.96.

MTB stock trade performance evaluation

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, MTB shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.83, while it was recorded at 179.39 for the last single week of trading, and 155.43 for the last 200 days.

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.03. M&T Bank Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for M&T Bank Corporation go to 5.69%.

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,881 million, or 88.20% of MTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,291,165, which is approximately 0.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,376,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in MTB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.64 billion in MTB stock with ownership of nearly -1.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in M&T Bank Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE:MTB] by around 10,275,868 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 7,804,519 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 96,632,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,712,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTB stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,467,053 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,721,859 shares during the same period.