Market Analysts see Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -21.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.61%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Mereo BioPharma to Hold Virtual R&D Day on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day on Monday, March 14, 2022, to review the Company’s alvelestat (MPH966) program. This will focus on the ongoing Phase 2 studies evaluating alvelestat in the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-related lung disease and provide updates on the ongoing investigator sponsored Phase 1b/2 study in patients with Bronchiolitis Obliterans (“BOS”) following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“HCT”) and the Phase 1b/2 hospitalized COVID-19 trial. The event will feature key opinion leaders and members of Mereo’s management team.

Over the last 12 months, MREO stock dropped by -69.14%. The one-year Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.85. The average equity rating for MREO stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.29 million, with 94.51 million shares outstanding and 37.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 497.10K shares, MREO stock reached a trading volume of 4395719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MREO shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MREO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MREO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

MREO Stock Performance Analysis:

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.61. With this latest performance, MREO shares dropped by -15.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2634, while it was recorded at 1.2620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0573 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mereo BioPharma Group plc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MREO is now -96.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -552.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,276.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -209.23. Additionally, MREO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 604.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] managed to generate an average of -$5,521,819 per employee.Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $99 million, or 86.30% of MREO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MREO stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 14,914,447, which is approximately 31.986% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 10,610,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.01 million in MREO stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.07 million in MREO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ:MREO] by around 9,222,904 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 22,967,870 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 42,513,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,704,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MREO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,582,449 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 21,066,902 shares during the same period.