Market Analysts see IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] gaining to $4.50. Time to buy?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] closed the trading session at $1.44 on 03/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.36, while the highest price level was $1.48. The company report on March 30, 2022 that IZEA Reports Record Quarterly Revenues of $10.3 Million with Positive Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA.

IZEA Q4 2021 Bookings Conversion Chart.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.46 percent and weekly performance of 7.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 570.99K shares, IZEA reached to a volume of 5354095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IZEA shares is $4.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IZEA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

IZEA stock trade performance evaluation

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, IZEA shares gained by 37.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1400, while it was recorded at 1.3520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7773 for the last 200 days.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.33 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.92.

Return on Total Capital for IZEA is now -25.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.33. Additionally, IZEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] managed to generate an average of -$95,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 14.40% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,684,213, which is approximately -0.132% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,020,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 million in IZEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.31 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly -0.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 2,010,838 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 752,078 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,128,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,891,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 597,560 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 103,590 shares during the same period.