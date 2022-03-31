Market Analysts see Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] jumped around 0.63 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.37 at the close of the session, up 10.98%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Danimer Scientific Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Stephen E. Croskrey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Danimer commented, “I am proud of the focused execution by our team and our many accomplishments during 2021 as we conclude our first full year as a public company. During the fourth quarter, we progressed further on our journey to deliver leading solutions for biodegradable packaging and other products which contribute to addressing the global plastic waste crisis, and we continued to ramp up customer deliveries to produce record fourth quarter and full year 2021 revenue.”.

Danimer Scientific Inc. stock is now -25.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNMR Stock saw the intraday high of $6.775 and lowest of $5.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.21, which means current price is +105.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, DNMR reached a trading volume of 4534143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNMR shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Danimer Scientific Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28.

How has DNMR stock performed recently?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, DNMR shares gained by 60.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 13.23 for the last 200 days.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -169.18 and a Gross Margin at -4.68. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.52.

Danimer Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]

There are presently around $315 million, or 54.10% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,028,738, which is approximately 7.455% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,376,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.6 million in DNMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $31.86 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly 24.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danimer Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 13,524,384 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 7,529,560 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 33,775,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,828,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,966,466 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,792,369 shares during the same period.