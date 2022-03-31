Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Is Currently -0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] loss -0.37% or -0.14 points to close at $38.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3625714 shares. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper to Report First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (855) 706-1600 within the United States or Canada and (615) 622-8563 internationally and referencing the conference ID: 4243748. A replay of the call will be available, beginning April 28, 2022 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until May 12, 2022, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and referencing the conference ID: 4243748.

It opened the trading session at $38.07, the shares rose to $38.31 and dropped to $37.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KDP points out that the company has recorded 10.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 3625714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $36 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $39, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on KDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 35.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.97, while it was recorded at 37.86 for the last single week of trading, and 35.95 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $27,574 million, or 51.40% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 68,289,747, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,892,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.99 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 1.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 90,101,499 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 46,962,834 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 583,062,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 720,127,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,748,489 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 13,104,361 shares during the same period.